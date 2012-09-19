Herbalife hired Rick Werber as acting general counsel -source
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
Sept 19 Liquidity-Stress Index: * Moody's liquidity-stress index rises to 3.5% in August, remaining in tight
and low range
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
* Files for 3-part notes offering of up to $2.0 billion - sec filing