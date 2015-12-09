TORONTO Dec 9 The chief executive of Canadian operations at institutional trading network Liquidnet, Robert Young, will leave the company at the end of the year, he said in an email on Wednesday.

Prior to his current role, Young was chief operating officer for Liquidnet based in New York, helping the then-startup company expand globally.

Young did not specify his future plans nor who would replace him at Liquidnet Canada.

