NEW YORK Aug 24 Liquidnet will launch its
corporate bond trading "dark pool" at the end of September and
so far has 120 U.S. firms, representing ownership of 50 percent
of the asset class, lined up to start using the private trading
venue, the head of the company said on Monday.
Liquidnet, which usually connects fund managers seeking to
trade big blocks of stock anonymously, had aimed to have 60 to
70 firms signed up before the launch, but already has double
that amount in the United States alone, Chief Executive Officer
Seth Merrin told Reuters. The New York-based company said it had
not yet finalized the number of European firms signed up.
Electronic trading platforms are rushing to fill the gap in
the over-the-counter debt market that was long dominated by big
banks, which have scaled back their bond dealing in response to
post-crisis rules that make such activity more expensive.
The pullback by banks has raised concerns about a liquidity
crunch when U.S. interest rates begin to rise and the market
heats up. New venues such as Liquidnet's, which will trade U.S.
high yield bonds, European high yield bonds, and European
convertible bonds, hope to help ease that situation by directly
connecting pools of potential buyers and sellers.
Merrin said his venue is going to be the only dark pool
venue for corporate bonds that has a critical mass of asset
managers signed up to post their liquidity.
"This is bond trading nirvana," he said. "We are introducing
for the first time, the centralization of corporate bond
liquidity."
Merrin said that Liquidnet recently did a test run of its
new fixed income dark pool in Europe with just 28 firms and
found it was able to match between 5 percent and 10 percent of
the bonds posted.
Dark pools are anonymous trading venues where pre-trade
information is kept secret. Members of Liquidnet's fixed income
dark pool will only see available liquidity when it matches the
orders they themselves have posted and is within a price and
size range they have indicated they are willing to accept.
