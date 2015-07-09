UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 Global institutional trading network, Liquidnet, appointed Chris Dennis as head of US fixed income sales, based in New York.
Dennis will be responsible for sales and strategy as Liquidnet builds its high yield and investment grade trading platform, scheduled to launch this quarter.
Recently, he served as a director of investment grade and high-yield credit trading at BlackRock Inc.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover)
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)