SAO PAULO Nov 17 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA is close to announcing the
sale of its liquified petroleum gas distribution unit Liquigás
Distribuidora SA to industrial group Ultrapar Participações SA
, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
Petrobras, as the company is known, will receive around 2.8
billion reais ($822 million), the source said. The deal may be
announced as soon as this week. Brazilian newspapers O Estado de
S. Paulo and Valor Econômico reported the deal closing earlier
on Thursday.
($1 = 3.4072 reais)
