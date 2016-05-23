May 23 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4.00 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 27, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8LURgi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)