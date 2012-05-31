SOCHI Russia May 31 Russian billionaire
Vladimir Lisin wants to buy 25 percent of rail firm Freight One
from Russian Railways for 45 billion roubles ($1.37 billion) in
order to take full control of the company, Freight One head Oleg
Bukin said on Thursday.
"The price that we proposed is 45 billion roubles," he said.
Bukin added that the company will be prepared to carry out
an initial public offering in the second half of next year.
In 2011, Lisin won an auction for 75 percent of the firm
when Russian Railways (RZhD) sold it.
A source familiar with the results said he bid nearly 126
billion roubles for the stake, equal to $4.2 billion at the
time.
($1 = 32.7805 Russian roubles)
