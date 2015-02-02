LONDON Feb 2 Aquatic Foods Group Plc, a Chinese
seafood supplier and processor, said on Monday it intends to
list on the London Stock Exchange's small-cap market AIM.
China-based Aquatic Foods said in a statement it expects AIM
trading to start on Feb. 3, and gave a likely market
capitalisation of around 79 million pounds ($119 million).
The company runs two brands of seafood that it sells to
local and international markets separately, and said it would
use the funds from the listing to bolster its processing
capabilities and expand product distributor networks in China.
Chinese consumers are increasingly turning to processed and
ready-to-eat products as they grow wealthier, while Chinese
exports to the international seafood market grew at a rate of
8.8 percent per year between 2009 and 2013, the company said.
"We believe that the company is at an exciting stage of
development and we hope to capitalise on the growing health
conscious middle-classes in the PRC (People's Republic of
China)," said Chief Executive Officer Li Xianzhi.
"We feel that by joining AIM, the Group will be able to
benefit from new opportunities and further increased consumer
confidence in our products," he said.
The Chinese government has been working hard to improve
domestic food safety following scandals that have rocked
consumer confidence in the country's produce. In
September Vice Premier Wang Yang pledged further reforms to the
country's food and drug safety administration in addition to
"the harshest penalties" for violations, according to news
agency Xinhua.
Investor appetite for Chinese companies trading on European
exchanges has faltered recently following a series of corporate
problems at listed firms. In September, the CEO of
Frankfurt-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic vanished
along with about $60 million only to re-surface several days
later claiming to have lost his phone on holiday.
Aquatic Foods is headquartered in the Chinese port of
Yantai, Shandong Province, and will join 54 other Chinese
companies on AIM and seven on London's main market. SP Angel
Corporate Finance LLP is acting as the company's nominated
adviser and broker.
($1 = 0.6656 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom, editing by David Evans)