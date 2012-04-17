GENEVA, April 17 Litasco, the Geneva-based
trading arm of Russia's LUKOIL, said it has opened 13
new storage tanks in Barcelona through a joint venture with
Spanish oil firm Meroil.
The new tanks will increase storage capacity by around
300,000 cubic metres or roughly 2.3 million barrels and can
store fuels such as diesel, biodiesel and jet, the firm said.
Litasco said the fuels will either be sold into the Spanish
market or exported, with Africa a likely destination.
"The new capacity...will further reinforce the LUKOIL
Group's trading and supply infrastructure in the Mediterranean
and North Africa region as well as the West Africa region," the
firm said in a statement.
Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil has been expanding its
refinery capacity in Europe and said it now owns 80 percent of
the ISAB plant in Sicily.
It has also increased its retail network in western Europe
and last week signed a deal with Dutch Verolma Groep to acquire
59 gas stations in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Trading houses have shown interest in buying physical assets
in Europe as trading profits suffer and stricter derivatives
regulations loom.
