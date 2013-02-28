BRIEF-Medinet to issue new shares and unsecured convertible bonds
* Says it will issue 1.4 million new shares, at the price of 118 yen and raise 161.9 million yen
JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 Litha Healthcare Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share down 78% * Says expects revenues to be approximately R1 053 million in the 2013
financial year * Says FY diluted headline EPS at 4.9 cts, down from 22.1 cts previous year * Says FY revenue at 1.46 billion rand versus 1.78 billion previous year
* LIDDS RECEIVES PATENT PROTECTION FOR NANOZOLID TECHNOLOGY IN INDIA