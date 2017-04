Sept 26 Litha Healthcare Group Ltd :

* Revenue up 16.3% in H1 2014 compared to H1 2013

* EPS decreased from 4,0 CPS in H1 2013 to (0,2) CPS in H1 2014

* EBITDA decreased by 10,5 pct to r 61,5 million in H1 2014 from r 68,7 million in H1 2013 but increased from r 42,0 million in H2 2013