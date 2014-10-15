Oct 15 Litha Healthcare Group Ltd :

* Litha and Paladin announce they have agreed terms on which Paladin will make offer to acquire shares not already owned in Litha for R2.75 per share

* Paladin holds approximately 70 pct of Litha's issued ordinary shares

* Application will be made by Litha to JSE to terminate listing of shares on exchange upon implementation of scheme