CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
Oct 15 Litha Healthcare Group Ltd :
* Litha and Paladin announce they have agreed terms on which Paladin will make offer to acquire shares not already owned in Litha for R2.75 per share
* Paladin holds approximately 70 pct of Litha's issued ordinary shares
* Application will be made by Litha to JSE to terminate listing of shares on exchange upon implementation of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico