MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Oct 13 U.S. auto retailer Lithia Motors Inc cut its third-quarter profit forecast, hurt by lower margins and higher selling costs for used vehicles.
Lithia shares fell 4.8 percent in premarket trading.
The company said it now expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.30-$1.32 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with its prior forecast of $1.36-$1.38. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
COLOGNE, Germany, April 22 Two police officers were injured and a police car was set ablaze during protests in Cologne on Saturday, police said, as some 600 delegates of the deeply divided anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party met to discuss policy for September's national elections.