Oct 24 Lithia Motors Inc said Wednesday
that third-quarter earnings per share rose 48 percent to 90
cents, its highest quarterly EPS ever, on rising car sales and
lower costs.
Lithia, the ninth-largest auto dealership chain in the
United States, said quarterly revenue climbed 24 percent to
$888.4 million.
Same-store new-vehicle sales rose 30 percent during the
quarter, while used-vehicle sales rose 24 percent, the company
said.
Lithia said it expects full-year earnings per share of $2.88
to $2.90 on revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion. The company
projected 2013 EPS at $3.11 to $3.21 on revenue of $3.5 billion
to $3.6 billion.
Lithia said its board approved a regular quarterly dividend
of 10 cents per share.