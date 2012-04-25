April 25 Auto dealer group Lithia Motors Inc
posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher
demand for its new vehicles, and raised its full-year earnings
outlook.
Lithia forecast a profit between $2.45 and $2.53 per share
for the full year, up from its prior view of $2.06 to $2.16 per
share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.18 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
January-March net income from continuing operations rose to
$16.8 million, or 63 cents per share, from $8.4 million, or 31
cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $758.9 million for the first
quarter.
Analysts had expected Lithia to earn 42 cents per share on
revenue of $682.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at $25.00 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.