Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
July 25 Auto dealer Lithia Motors Inc posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast, helped by a rise in sales of new cars.
The company said it now expects to earn between $2.69 and $2.75 per share for the full year 2012, from an earlier forecast of $2.45 to $2.53 per share.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $20.5 million, or 78 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $14.7 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Lithia earned 76 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 26 percent to $847.1 million. Revenue from its new vehicle retail segment rose 35 percent to $470.4 million.
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.