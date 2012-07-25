* Sees FY12 EPS $2.69-$2.75 vs $2.45-$2.53 prior view
* Q2 adj EPS $0.76 vs $0.54 year-ago
* Q2 rev $847.1 mln vs $672.5 mln year-ago
* New vehicle retail rev up 35 pct
July 25 Auto dealer Lithia Motors Inc
posted a rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year
earnings forecast as higher demand for new cars spurred sales.
Unlike most large U.S. auto dealer groups, cars and trucks
made by U.S. automakers account for most of Lithia's new-vehicle
sales.
Lower gas prices in the second quarter have fueled new auto
sales -- an early sign of consumer spending -- in the United
States which are on track to score their best year since 2007.
Lithia, the ninth-largest U.S. auto dealer, said it now
expects to earn between $2.69 and $2.75 per share for the full
year 2012, from an earlier forecast of $2.45 to $2.53 per share.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $20.5 million,
or 78 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $14.7
million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Lithia earned 76 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 26 percent to $847.1 million. Revenue
from its new vehicle retail segment -- which accounts for more
than half of total revenue -- rose 35 percent to $470.4 million.
The company's shares, which have gained more than 80 percent
in value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $24.79
on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.