(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 20 The lithium rush is on.
Not a day goes by without an exploration company telling us
about an exciting development on their property, which is now a
lithium prospect irrespective of what minerals were originally
being hunted.
Today it is the turn of Premier African Minerals, providing
"a positive update on its 2,500-meter drilling programme at the
company's Zulu Lithium Project near Fort Rixon in Zimbabwe".
Tomorrow it will be someone else.
Everyone, it seems, is trying to jump on the lithium
bandwagon, fuelled by Tesla and other electric auto pioneers and
propelled by rapidly rising prices and the promise of more to
come.
It is a boom. Whether it turns to a bust is a hotly
discussed topic across social media and internet forums.
Sceptics point to past excessive exuberance in metallic
bubbles such as rare earths as a warning of what may lie in
store.
And there is an obvious analogy. While no-one doubts
lithium's demand prospects, the big unknown is how much supply
will be there to meet it. Too little or, as turned out to be the
case with rare earths, too much?
Key to answering that question will be the behaviour of the
big four producers that currently dominate the lithium supply
landscape.
Some of them are now starting to make their moves, first and
foremost by extending and tightening their grip on the lithium
supply chain.
CONSOLIDATION AND CONTROL IN AUSTRALIA
Greenbushes in Western Australia is the world's largest
hard-rock lithium resource and it was at the heart of the last
major consolidation wave among the lithium establishment.
Its joint owners are Tianqi Lithium and
Albemarle. The former snapped up the previous owner
Talison Lithium in 2013 and then sold a 49 percent stake to
Rockwood Holdings, which was itself subsumed into Albemarle in
2014.
Now both partners seem intent on extending their footprint
along the downstream supply chain.
Tianqi has just announced its intention to build a A$400
million ($306 million) plant, also in Western Australia, to
convert the mine's output into high-grade lithium hydroxide, the
form of the metal needed for automotive and energy storage
batteries.
Albemarle, which had been toll-refining its share of
Greenbushes' output at Jiangxi Jiangli facilities in China has
signed a definitive agreement to buy out the Chinese company.
The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of
2017, will "accelerate our strategic goal of capturing 50
percent of the growth in the lithium industry".
CONFUSION IN CHILE
Tianqi's ambitions extend beyond controlling its own
Australian supply chain.
It has thrown its hat into the ring for the 23 percent stake
up for sale in SQM, another member of the lithium
establishment with brine and conversion operations in Chile.
It's a bold move. There is both "complexity and uncertainty
around the transaction", as another Chinese bidder, Ningbo
Shanshan, noted with considerable understatement in explaining
why it withdrew from the running.
A history of political scandal, a long-running stand-off
with CORFO, the Chilean development agency that controls the
rights to the brine deposits in the Atacama desert, and a
government investigation make for a highly inflammatory
cocktail.
Tianqi's bid for the SQM stake, however, is a very clear
statement of intent to rise up the four-strong hierarchy of
established producers.
The fourth member of the establishment is FMC. It
alone has stayed out of the recent investment fray, choosing,
for now at least, to go down the organic growth route.
FLEXING CAPACITY
This flurry of activity reflects both an internal
establishment battle for market position and the build-out of
defences against the hordes of new and would-be producers trying
to grab a slice of the lithium action.
Implicit in the latter ambition is the ability of the big
four to increase production and retain market share.
Both Tianqi's new Australian plant and Albemarle's swoop on
Jiangxi Jiangli are predicated on an expansion of activities at
the Greenbushes mine.
Talison doesn't currently disclose either capacity or
production levels at Greenbushes but it's studying an expansion
which would double both, Chief Financial Officer Lorry Mignacca
told Reuters.
Engineering studies on the expansion are due to be completed
by the end of this year or early 2017 with any expansion timed
to complement Tianqi's proposed start-up in 2019.
There is similar flex within Chile, albeit one that is
currently constrained by the dark political web surrounding SQM.
For its part FMC seems confident it can triple its hydroxide
capacity by redirecting existing lithium resource towards
battery-use products.
It's a stance that has raised a few eyebrows among the
lithium cognoscenti but FMC claims "our manufacturing network is
highly flexible, which allows us to increase capacity or
accelerate expansion plans as customer needs warrant".
NEWCOMERS
Meanwhile, the first wave of challengers to the big four is
arriving.
Orocobre is currently ramping up production at its
Salar de Olarez brine operations in Argentina.
Extracting lithium with the right purity and, equally
importantly, with the required tight levels of impurity is a
tricky business and Orocobre has experienced its share of
teething problems since first production began last year.
But the company is guiding towards production of 15,000
tonnes of lithium carbonate in the financial year to June 2017,
up from 6,900 tonnes in the first year of operations.
And more, many more are coming behind Orocobre.
What price lithium will command by the time they arrive is
the big unknown.
Can the establishment lift production enough to deter the
incomers? Or will it collectively fail to meet lithium's
expected super strong demand growth with all the bull market
implications such a shortfall would entail?
What we're seeing now are just the opening strategic moves
in a battle that will be waged for many years to come.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)