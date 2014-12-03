* Second Belarus spying case to emerge in recent weeks
VILNIUS, Dec 3 Lithuania charged a former
military paramedic with spying for Belarus on Wednesday, the
second case to emerge in recent weeks after a three-year
investigation into alleged espionage by Belarus, possibly in
cooperation with Russia.
The suspect, who was arrested in January, is accused of
selling information to the Belarusian secret services about
Lithuanian army personnel, military plans and bases, Valdemaras
Rupsys, the military assistant to Lithuania's chief of defence
told a news conference to announce the charges.
Although the former paramedic had no access to classified
information, he endangered lives by revealing covert activities
and operated for five years, prosecutor Raimondas Petrauskas
said.
Last month prosecutors charged an employee at the state air
navigation company for spying for Belarus and possibly Russia
over civilian and military air operations.
Prosecutors provided few details about the investigation but
said they had spent three years looking into possible espionage
activities by neighbouring Belarus, a staunch ally of Moscow.
The foreign ministry in Belarus was not immediately
available to comment.
Tensions between NATO-member Lithuania and Russia, its
former Soviet master, hit a new high last week after Lithuania's
President Dalia Grybauskaite called Russia a "terrorist state"
for its role in the Ukrainian conflict.
On Wednesday, Lithuanian police searched two
Russian-language schools and several homes after reports that
some students had attended paramilitary camps in Russia in
recent years.
The police said there were concerns that a "foreign state"
was helping individuals carry out criminal acts against
Lithuania, without giving further details.
Russia, which this week accused NATO of destabilising the
Nordic and Baltic region, has been testing the region's defences
in recent months, repeatedly incurring on Baltic and Nordic
airspace and triggering NATO responses.
Baltic states Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, home to large
Russian minorities, were part of the Soviet Union until shortly
before its collapse in 1991. They are now all part of the
European Union and NATO.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)