LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania, rated
Baa1/BBB/BBB+, has hired BNP Paribas and Barclays to lead the
issuance of a euro-denominated international bond, according to
one of the lead managers.
The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the
near future, subject to market conditions.
The country's finance minister said in November Lithuania
was planning two international bonds issues in 2014 to raise the
equivalent of around EUR2bn.
