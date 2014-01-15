LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania is set to
raise EUR500m through its upcoming issue of a 10-year
international bond with orders for the issue already past the
EUR2bn mark, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, has set guidance for the
issue at 145bp area over mid-swaps, tight to initial price
thoughts of 160bp area.
Order books are expected to go subject at 12:00 GMT.
BNP Paribas and Barclays are the lead managers on the Reg S
offering, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)