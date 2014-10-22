LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Lithuania has revised price guidance to a final range of 100-105bp over mid-swaps for a 12-year bond, whose size is capped at 1bn, according to a lead.

Demand for the note is in excess of 3bn, added the lead.

The revised spread compares with initial price thoughts of plus 115bp area that were announced earlier on Wednesday morning.

The bond will price later today with HSBC, JP Morgan and SG CIB acting as lead managers.

Lithuania is rated Baa1 by Moody's and A- by both Fitch and Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)