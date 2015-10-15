UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania is taking indications of interest on a dual-tranche offering of euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10- and 20-year bonds, according to a lead.
The sovereign has began marketing the October 2025 bond in the high 40s over mid-swaps and the October 2035 note at plus 70bp area.
The deal is expected to be Thursday's business. Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.