UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has tightened price guidance on its 10 and 20-year dual-tranche euro-denominated Eurobond, according to a lead manager.
The 10-year tranche is now being marketed at 45bp area over mid-swaps, plus or minus 2bp.
Meanwhile, the 20-year tranche is being offered at mid-swaps plus 65bp to 70bp. Both tranches will price within those ranges.
The 10-year was initially marketed at the high 40s over mid-swaps, while the 20-year was at 70bp area over mid-swaps when books opened earlier on Thursday morning.
The books are due to close at midday UK time.
Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC are the leads.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.