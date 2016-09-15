Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has set guidance for a tap of its 2.125% October 2035 bond at 28bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

Books are in excess of 625m.

Initial price thoughts were 30bp area over mid-swaps.

The deal is today's business with Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acting as lead managers.

Lithuania is rated A3/A-/A-.

(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)