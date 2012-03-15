(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 15 Lithuania sold 850,000 spot European Union emissions permits at 7.80 euros a tonne each on Thursday, raising 6.63 million euros ($8.64 million) for the Baltic nation's government coffers.

The auction was held on the Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX), while the carbon permits are sourced from the country's reserve for new entrants in the 2008-2012 phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

The auction was four times over-subscribed and five companies took part, EEX said.

EEX has auctioned 2.55 million spot EU Allowances (EUAs) on behalf of the Lithuanian Ministry of the Environment in three separate auctions.

On emissions exchange BlueNext, spot EUAs BNXCO2-2 were being bid at 7.64 euros at 1148 GMT. ($1 = 0.7677 euros)