VILNIUS, April 17 Lithuania's central bank said
on Tuesday it would stop open market operations introduced after
the collapse last November of Snoras bank, the country's
third-largest depositor, as the banking system's liquidity had
since stabilised.
The central bank restarted deposit and repo auctions last
December, for the first time in more than a decade, and launched
auctions to buy government securities on the secondary
market.
But the central bank said these measures, aimed at helping
banks to manage liquidity, were no longer necessary.
"With deposit transactions returning to the usual levels,
and liquid assets getting more evenly spread among the banks,
the Lithuanian (central) bank is to end deposit, securities
purchase and repo auctions this week," the central bank said in
a statement.
Lithuania has its national currency, the litas, pegged to
the euro under a currency board regime, and the central bank
does not set interest rates, but can conduct open market
operations.
The Baltic state's banking sector is dominated by
Scandinavian groups such as SEB, Swedbank
and DNB. There are also a few smaller local banks
including Ukio and Siauliu.
The central bank filed for bankruptcy of Snoras after its
inspectors discovered assets missing.
Some other banks saw increased deposit withdrawals, but
panic over the collapse of Snoras did not last long, and none of
the remaining banks has asked for assistance.
