BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
VILNIUS, April 7 Lithuanian central bank chief Vitas Vasiliauskas, also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, was confirmed for another five-year term by the Lithuanian parliament on Wednesday, the BNS news agency reported on Thursday.
The council, which consists of governors of national central banks of the euro area countries and members of the Executive Board of the bank, sets key interest rates for the euro area. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities