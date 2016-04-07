VILNIUS, April 7 Lithuanian central bank chief Vitas Vasiliauskas, also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, was confirmed for another five-year term by the Lithuanian parliament on Wednesday, the BNS news agency reported on Thursday.

The council, which consists of governors of national central banks of the euro area countries and members of the Executive Board of the bank, sets key interest rates for the euro area. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas)