UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
VILNIUS May 27 Lithuania seeks to acquire the NASAMS medium-range air defence system developed by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen and U.S. defence contractor Raytheon , the Baltic state's defence minister told the BNS news agency on Friday.
"We have decided to open negotiations with the Norwegian government on possible purchase of the NASAMS systems," Defence Minister Juozas Olekas was quoted as telling BNS.
Poland is also seeking to acquire the NASAMS system, Norwegian media has reported. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results