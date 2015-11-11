OSLO Nov 11 Lithuania will start testing new power connections to Sweden and Poland this month and in December, the country's transmission grid operator Litgrid said on Wednesday.

Both links have the support of the European Union to help integrate the Baltic states, which joined the block in 2004, into the EU energy market.

System tests of the 700-megawatt power link to Sweden will take place during the last two weeks of November, while the 500 MW line to Poland will be tested during the first two weeks of December.

If the tests go well, the Swedish link will start trial operations at the end of November, the grid company said.

"For most of the time during the trial operation the capacity will be offered to the market," Litgrid said in a statement to the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot.

Lithuania and the other two Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, are part of the Nordic power market, but have so far only been able to trade power with the Nordic countries via two links from Estonia to Finland.

Trial operations of the Polish link are expected to begin during the second half of December, Litgrid said.

Lithuania's power connection with Sweden is expected to push power prices in Lithuania and Latvia lower due to imports of cheaper hydropower from Sweden and Norway.

Average spot power prices in Lithuania and Latvia are predicted to fall towards 40 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) when the links come into operation, from 50 euros/MWh last year, energy officials have said.

The effect will be partly offset by expected power exports to Poland, where prices are generally higher. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, additional reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Susan Fenton)