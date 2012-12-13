* Hitachi-GE venture was to supply reactor
* Seeks LNG to wean off from Russian gas
OSLO Dec 13 Lithuania's new centre-left
government said it would reconsider a project to build a new
nuclear power plant but continue to support a liquefied natural
gas (LNG) import terminal.
The centre-right government, which lost elections in
October, had signed a preliminary deal to build a new nuclear
power plant by 2020, but 63 percent of voters said "no" to the
project in a non-binding referendum.
Lithuania must weigh costs and benefits of all options to
meet its electricity needs, including plans for nuclear energy,
the new government said in a programme approved by the
parliament on Thursday.
"The (choice) of the best alternative should be based on
cost and benefit analysis and to assure energy independence and
the best price," it said.
The new government is led by Social Democrats who had
previously criticised the project as too expensive for one of
the poorest member states of the European Union.
Japanese-U.S. joint venture Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy
was lined up to supply the 1,350 megawatt (MW) capacity
ABWR reactor.
Lithuania's finance ministry has estimated the total cost of
building a new plant at 6.8 billion euros, with 4 billion euros
expected to come from loans.
LNG TERMINAL
The new government, meanwhile, has backed plans of the
previous cabinet to build an LNG import terminal by end-2014 to
reduce dependence on its sole natural gas supplier, Russia's
Gazprom.
New Lithuanian Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius said on
Thursday he had assured the banks involved in the financing of
the terminal that the project would not be suspended, the Baltic
news agency BNS said.
"I said very clearly that we will not suspend any tenders
(for the terminal), and the things that have been launched
already shall be implemented," BNS quoted Butkevicius as saying.
Lithuania's majority state-owned oil company, Klaipedos
Nafta, has signed a 10-year contract with Norway's
Hoegh LNG to charter a floating gas storage and
regasification vessel (FSRU).
The project is estimated to cost up to 604 million litas
($228.11 million) in infrastructure developments and 430 million
euros ($560.72 million) for a 10-year charter of the FSRU, a
business plan approved by the previous government showed.
Klaipedos Nafta is looking to funding for the terminal from
commercial banks as well as the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
The government's programme also included earlier plans to
build a gas pipeline to neighbouring Poland, which aims to
produce a significant volume of shale gas.