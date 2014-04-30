BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
STOCKHOLM, April 30 Lithuanian state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija said on Wednesday it had asked the country's competition authority for the go-ahead to buy a 38.9 percent stake in gas distributor Lietuvos Dujos from E.On Ruhrgas.
"We were told by the government, our shareholder, to apply for permission from the competition authority," a spokesman for Lietuvos Energija told Reuters.
The Lithuanian government is negotiating the purchase of E.On Ruhrgas' holdings in Lietuvos Dujos, gas grid operator Amber Grid and electricity trading firm Lesto.
* VOSTOK NEW VENTURES INVESTS USD 22.2 MLN IN BABYLON, A LEADING DIGITAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)