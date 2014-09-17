VILNIUS, Sept 17 Lithuania's president Dalia
Grybauskaite proposed on Wednesday that investments in
strategically important sectors of the economy should be vetted
by the government to ensure they do not pose a threat to
national security.
The draft legislation, which must be approved by parliament,
follows reports that a Russian-led company leased two large
plots of land next to Siauliai airport in northern Lithuania, a
base for NATO planes patrolling the Baltic skies.
Siauliai and the country's other airports were included on
the list of strategically important sectors, alongside energy,
finance, transport, communications and IT.
Without mentioning Russia, the president's office said the
bill was proposed "due to a changed geopolitical situation ...
national security can be threatened by investment into economy
sectors which have strategic importance to national security".
The proposal highlights security concerns raised in the
Baltic state of 3 million by Russia's annexation of the Crimea
peninsula from Ukraine and its support for pro-Russian
separatists in that country's east.
European Union and NATO member Lithuania regained
independence from Moscow in 1991 after decades of Soviet rule
but remains wary of its giant neighbour.
"Our colleagues in the security service showed us that these
are the most sensitive and most vulnerable parts of the
economy," Grybauskaite's chief adviser Giedre
Kaminskaite-Salters told Reuters.
"We are in a complicated geopolitical situation, and we will
fight for the security of our country - which includes these
strategic economy sectors."
The Baltic states, including Lithuania, have asked NATO to
increase its presence in the region in order to deter any
potential aggression as Russia has been stepping up naval
maneuvers and military flights near their borders.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis;
Editing by Catherine Evans)