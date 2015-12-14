VILNIUS Dec 14 Lithuania officially opened new
electricity links to Sweden and Poland on Monday and said the
Baltic states aimed to fully synchronise their power grids with
the European Union within a decade.
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been members of the EU
and NATO since 2004 but the power grids in the three former
Soviet republics are still integrated with the electricity
systems of Russia and Belarus.
"We will seek to finish synchronisation of the Baltic States
and continental European networks by 2025," Lithuanian Prime
Minister Algirdas Butkevicius said after meeting his Latvian and
Estonian counterparts on Monday.
The Baltic states are planning to conduct a study to find
out which synchronisation option is the best, officials said.
One option is to synchronise with continental European via
Poland, provided a second power link is built. Another option
would be to synchronize with the Nordic countries via Finland.
The two new links launched on Monday will help Lithuania,
which imports about two-thirds of its electricity, diversify its
power supplies while also strengthening Poland's energy
security, EU Energy Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.
Prime Minister Butkevicius also said power prices in
Lithuania were expected to decline by 10-15 percent thanks to
cheaper imports from Sweden, helping consumers to save about 90
million euros ($99 million) next year.
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said the new link
would help cut carbon emissions. The government is scrapping gas
power subsidies next year in anticipation of cheaper imports
from Sweden, which generates most power from hydro and nuclear.
While electricity is already being traded on Lithuania's
link to Poland, testing of the Swedish interconnection has been
put on hold due to a fire at a converter station in Sweden.
Mikael Odenberg, CEO of Swedish grid operator Svenska
Kraftnat, said Swiss engineering company ABB, which
built the cable, has been working intensively to resume testing.
"As far as I can understand, it is not a very huge problem,
but it is a problem and it has to be addressed," Odenberg told
reporters in Vilnius.
Daivis Virbickas, CEO of Lithuanian grid operator Litgrid,
said the cable should be available for the market in the first
half of January.
($1 = 0.9070 euros)
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and
David Clarke)