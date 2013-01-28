RPT-How PPG lost its $29.5 bln bet on Dulux paint
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, plans to tap its euro-denominated 4.85% Eurobond due February 2018 to raise up to EUR400m, according to market sources.
Initial price thoughts for the issue are in the area of 140bp over mid-swaps.
Barclays and Citigroup are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to price today. The size of the outstanding bond is EUR1bn. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
* Outstanding debt near $4 bln (Adds details from statement, context)