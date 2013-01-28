LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, plans to tap its euro-denominated 4.85% Eurobond due February 2018 to raise up to EUR400m, according to market sources.

Initial price thoughts for the issue are in the area of 140bp over mid-swaps.

Barclays and Citigroup are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to price today. The size of the outstanding bond is EUR1bn. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)