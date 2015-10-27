* Gazprom's long-term supply contract expire in Dec.
* Lithuania eyes LNG imports from the U.S.
* Overall gas demand seen falling due to biomass use
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Lithuania wants to cut Russian
gas imports more after opening a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal, while overall demand is seen falling due to conversion
to biomass in central heating, its energy minister said on
Tuesday.
Lithuania is still negotiating with Russia's Gazprom and
other suppliers, including U.S. LNG company Cheniere Energy Inc
, Rokas Masiulis told Reuters at Singapore International
Energy Week.
"If we get a good price (with Gazprom), we will renew (the
contract), if not we will switch completely to LNG," he said.
"We would like more non-Russian gas in our system and U.S. gas
fits our gas formula and its composition is similar to Russian
gas."
The Baltic state's long-term gas supply contract with
Gazprom expires in December, but it still has unused quantities
of gas, equivalent to about 1 to 1-and-a-half years of
consumption, which it can roll over to next year.
Lithuania's LNG importer Litgas also plans to import 540
million cubic metres of gas from Norway under a five-year deal
with Statoil.
Its gas consumption is expected to fall to between 2 and 2.5
billion cubic metres in 2016, down at least a third from two
years ago as it moves to increased use of biomass for central
heating.
With production of heat from biomass being 30 percent
cheaper than natural gas despite lower gas prices, biomass now
makes up 70 percent of heating industry, Masiulis said.
Lithuania has a large furniture industry produce abundant
wood chips with the surplus used to fire heat boilers.
As domestic gas demand is declining, Litgas asked the
government to allow it to re-export some LNG cargoes contracted
from Statoil, and parliament expects to decide on this in
December.
The LNG terminal, opened last year, will still have to
import at least from 400 to 500 million cubic metres per year,
Masiulis said.
It has a maximum capacity to import up to 4 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas per year, enough to meet about 80 percent of
all the needs of the three Baltic states, including Latvia and
Estonia.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)