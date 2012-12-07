* Complaint alleges the LNG law violates EU laws
* Says it restricts and distorts competition
* Lithuania seeks to wean itself off Russian energy
VILNIUS, Dec 7 Lithuania's partly Russian-owned
gas utility has complained to Brussels over a law, aimed at
cutting the country's reliance on pipeline gas from Russia, that
would make the company buy some supply from a liquefied natural
gas terminal.
Lietuvos Dujos, one-third owned by Russian
pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom, said it had told
the European Commission the LNG terminal legislation violates EU
law and will "severely restrict and distort competition."
"Therefore, on 6 December 2012, AB Lietuvos Dujos submitted
a complaint to the European Commission requesting to initiate
infringement proceedings," the company said in a statement on
Friday.
Ex-Soviet Lithuania remains heavily reliant on Russian gas
long after it regained independence in 1991. The Baltic state
plans an LNG terminal so it can import gas brought by sea from
other suppliers and aims to have it online by December 2014.
The outgoing centre-right government backed a requirement
that gas distributors have to buy at least 25 percent of their
gas from the terminal to prevent Gazprom from undercutting it by
dumping pipeline gas cheap.
Lietuvos Dujos, in which Gazprom holds a 37.1 percent stake,
wants the government to scrap this requirement.
It also said that the law, adopted in June, restricts use of
the terminal by companies in other EU member states.
German company E.ON has 38.9 percent of Lietuvos
Dujos and the state has 17.7 percent.
The new centre-left government, elected in October, has said
it plans to review the LNG law, but its position in disputes
with Russia over gas is not yet clear.
The relationship between Moscow and the European Union over
energy has long been strained and in September the European
Commission opened an investigation into suspected
anti-competitive market practices by Gazprom.
The probe is focused on suspicions Gazprom was hindering the
free flow of gas across the EU's 27 countries, preventing supply
diversification and imposing unfair prices on its customers by
linking the price of gas to oil prices.
(Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh; Editing by Anthony Barker)