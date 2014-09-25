VILNIUS, Sept 25 Lithuania is continuing with
international arbitration against Russia's gas giant Gazprom
, which sold its assets and pulled out of the Baltic
state earlier this year.
Vilnius is seeking around 4.5 billion litas ($1.66 bln) in
compensation from Gazprom at Stockholm's international
arbitration court, claiming Russian supplier has overcharged
Lithuania for gas supplies between 2004 and 2012.
"The Stockholm case is proceeding according to the schedule
set by the tribunal. Lithuania will present the final document
in late November, while an oral hearing is planned for the next
summer," Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius told parliament on
Thursday.
"Government's claim ... that Gazprom had breached (the)
privatisation deal and unilaterally raised gas prices still
stands," he said.
In May, the Russian company agreed to reduce natural gas
prices for Lithuania until end-2015, when an existing long-term
supply contract expires.
A month later, Gazprom accepted proposals from Lithuania
state-owned firms to sell its stakes in the country's gas
utility Lietuvos Dujos and gas transmission operator
Amber Grid.
Gazprom is currently the sole supplier of natural gas in
Lithuania, but the Baltic state plans to start importing
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2015, covering about a fifth of
total needs.
The Russian company, which supplies a quarter of Europe's
gas needs, has also been under investigation by the European
Union since September 2012 for suspected anti-competitive
behaviour, including over-charging customers and blocking rival
suppliers.
(1 US dollar = 2.7149 Lithuanian litas)
