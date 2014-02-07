* Lithuania's PM meets Gazprom's CEO in Russia's Sochi
* Gazprom has to sell stakes in gas grid company
* Long-term Russia gas supply contract expires in 2015
(Adds government comment, background, changes dateline)
VILNIUS, Feb 7 Russian pipeline gas export
monopoly Gazprom has told Lithuania it will implement
European Union market rules that would require it to sell off
gas transmission assets there, the Baltic state's prime minister
said on Friday.
The EU's Third Energy Package of legislation, strongly
criticised by Moscow in the past, aims to prevent those that
dominate supply, such as Gazprom, from also dominating
distribution networks.
"Gazprom agrees not to question (implementation) of the EU's
Third Energy Package. We have agreed on this," the government
press office quoted Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius as
saying after meeting Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller in the Russian
resort of Sochi.
Ex-Soviet Lithuania, which is entirely reliant on Russia for
natural gas and pays some of the highest prices in Europe, has
been negotiating a new deal with Gazprom.
The question of how to apply EU gas market liberalisation
rules in Lithuania has been an obstacle in the process.
"I hope that the meeting with Miller will help to speed up
the talks (on other issues)," Butkevicius added after the
discussion in the Russian resort of Sochi.
Gazprom was not immediately available to comment.
Butkevicius, visiting Sochi for the opening of the Winter
Olympics, also had an informal meeting with Russian Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the press office said.
Lithuania's government has previously said it would seek to
buy the stakes held by Gazprom and Germany's E.ON in
national gas distributor Amber Grid, aiming to regain
control of the grid privatised 10 years ago.
Amber Grid was spun off from Lithuanian gas utility Lietuvos
Dujos last August, and both companies are 38.9
percent owned by E.ON and 37.1 percent by Gazprom.
The Lithuanian state currently has 17.7 percent in each.
E.ON backed the government in a vote at a Lietuvos Dujos
shareholders meeting on Jan. 30 to seek arbitration in a dispute
with Gazprom over gas prices.
Lietuvos Dujos had said it had so far failed to secure lower
prices through negotiations.
A long-term gas supply contract between Lietuvos Dujos
, which supplies gas to households, and Gazprom
expires in 2015.
Lithuania, which like other countries in eastern Europe is
keen to diversify its energy sources to decrease reliance on
Moscow, plans to start importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) the
same year.
Meanwhile, the EU competition chief said on Friday Gazprom
has not yet satisfied European Commission concerns over pricing
and the EU executive body may charge the state-controlled
Russian company with antitrust abuses.
The world's top gas producer and the supplier of a quarter
of Europe's gas needs, has been under EU investigation since
September 2012 for suspected anti-competitive behaviour,
including overcharging customers and blocking rival suppliers.
Gazprom said last month it wanted to settle the 17-month EU
antitrust investigation but would resist regulatory pressure to
change its pricing practices in eastern Europe.
Gazprom says its long-term contracts are fair, offer
security and can be cheaper than buying on immediate-term, or
spot, markets, which spike during supply shocks.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis;
Editing by Anthony Barker)