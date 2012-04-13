VILNIUS, April 13 Russian gas giant Gazprom
has decided to pull out of a combined heat and power
(CHP) plant in Lithuania's second-largest city Kaunas, the
plant's chief executive said on Friday.
The Russian gas supplier bought a 99.5 percent stake in the
plant in 2003, but the city's council did not approve its
expansion plans and the company faced legal arbitration over
investments.
"Gazprom has informed us that it has decided to sell its
stake to the minority shareholder Clement Power Venture Inc.,"
Antanas Pranculis, the plant's chief executive, told Reuters,
confirming reports in the local media.
Gazprom's plan to sell the 160-megawatt plant still requires
approval by Kaunas city-owned utility Kauno Energija, Pranculis
added.
A letter to Gazprom from Clement seen by Reuters expressed
the U.S.-registered Clement Power's readiness to exercise its
preemptive rights to purchase shares owned by Gazprom.
Rimandas Stonys, a former president of gas importer
Dujotekana, was behind the U.S.-registered buyer, the business
daily Verslo Zinios reported on Friday.
Lithuania's center-right government has been seeking to
diversify away from Russian energy imports, and has approved a
plan to unbundle its gas monopoly, which is one-third owned by
Gazprom.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)