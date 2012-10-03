* Lithuania seeks compensation from Gazprom
* Part of long-running dispute
VILNIUS Oct 3 Lithuania is seeking 5
billion litas ($1.87 billion) from Gazprom at an
international arbitration court, part of a tit-for-tat dispute
with the Russian gas giant as the Baltic state pressures it for
cheaper prices.
"The dispute is connected with a 5-billion-litas overpayment
for Gazprom gas, which was supplied to Lithuania under certain
contracts," the Energy Ministry said in a statement, which was
released as Lithuania heads to elections in two weeks.
The ministry said it was taking its case to an arbitration
court in Stockholm.
The relationship between Moscow and the European Union has
been strained after the European Commission opened an
investigation into suspected anti-competitive market practices
by Gazprom.
The probe is focused on suspicions Gazprom was hindering the
free flow of gas across the EU's 27 countries, preventing supply
diversification and imposing unfair prices on its customers by
linking the price of gas to oil prices.
Lithuania said Gazprom raised prices between 2004 and 2012
in violation of the terms of the privatisation of gas company
Lietuvos Dujos, in which Gazprom and Germany's E.ON
have 37.1 percent and 38.9 percent stakes, respectively.
"We have tried to convince them with very clear arguments,
that Gazprom could correct the price without arbitration, but we
didn't receive it," Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, who is
facing defeat in the election to centre-left parties, told
reporters.
Energy Minister Arvydas Sekmokas said the court proceedings
could take between 18 months to two years.
The Energy Ministry said Gazprom had also twice applied to
the Stockholm court after the Lithuanian government started to
investigate Lietuvos Dujos, but that the court in July rejected
Gazprom's compensation demand.
At the same time, the court had said Lithuania could not
take claims over pricing to local courts but had to take them to
Stockholm, which was what the ministry was now doing.
Lithuania has clashed several times with Gazprom over prices
and over its decision to split Lietuvos Dujos into a gas
transport and gas sales company, part of European Union plans to
liberalise the gas market.
($1 = 2.6694 Lithuanian litas)
