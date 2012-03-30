* Lithuania signs nuclear plant concession deal with Hitachi
* Political situation unclear as elections approach
* Lithuania wants to reduce dependency on Russia
VILNIUS, March 30 Lithuania took a significant
step forward on Friday toward realising plans for Japan's
Hitachi to build a new nuclear plant by 2020-2022, as the
country seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.
Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius was upbeat after the
government initialled a concession agreement with Hitachi Ltd.
, saying it would boost energy security as Lithuania
seeks to wean itself off from energy imports from its former
Soviet master, Russia.
"Today we concluded negotiations with the strategic
investor, Hitachi, to open the door for the biggest investment
in Lithuania ever," he told reporters about the nuclear plant
expected to cost 17 billion litas ($6.54 billion).
The concession agreement provides the contractual framework
for the nuclear plant including rights for the project company
to design, construct and operate and later decommission the
facility. It also sets out host country and investor rights and
obligations and agreed timeline for delivery.
The government still has to give final approval after the
Finance Ministry gives its opinion on the financial obligations
Lithuania will take. Parliament's approval will also be needed
before a planned final signing of the deal in late June.
Kubilius has a one-seat majority in parliament and is
running behind in opinion polls to the opposition Social
Democrats ahead of an election in October.
The main opposition Social Democrat Party has voiced doubts
about the project. Some lawmakers and environmentalists have
proposed holding a referendum.
Lithuania wants to have at least 34 percent of the new
plant, which means investments of up to 6 billion litas.
It hopes to share the rest of the bill with regional
partners and Hitachi. A final investment decision is expected to
be made by all partners by March 2015.
Last July, Lithuania picked Japan-U.S. joint venture
Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy to supply a 1,300 megawatt
advanced boiling water reactor (ABWR).
Russia is the only supplier of gas to Lithuania and a key
supplier of electricity after the Baltic state shut down its
Soviet-era Ignalina nuclear power plant at the end of 2009.