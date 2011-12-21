* Lithuania eyes preliminary deal with Hitachi on nuclear
plant
* Hitachi expected to provide part of funding, reactor
* Lithuania seeks to involve regional partners in the
project
VILNIUS, Dec 21 Japan's Hitachi
is expected to sign a preliminary deal with Lithuania later this
week on investing in a new nuclear plant in the Baltic state,
officials said on Wednesday.
The document should define how big a stake Hitachi is
willing to take in a plant that is to be built by 2020, people
involved in the talks said.
Hitachi is also to provide one 1,300-megawatt ABWR reactor
for the plant in alliance with U.S. General Electric.
"Today the government approved... the main principles of the
concession agreement of Visaginas nuclear power plant...," the
government said in a statement on Wednesday, without disclosing
details.
The preliminary agreement was expected to be signed later
this week with the plan to sign the concession agreement in
February and parliament's approval pending in spring, officials
added.
On Tuesday, Hitachi said it expected "basic agreement" with
Lithuanian authorities by February, while a formal agreement
could be concluded next summer.
REGIONAL PARTNERS
Officials involved in talks said the preliminary agreement
with Hitachi to be signed this week would serve as a basis for
Lithuania's negotiations with fellow Baltic states, Latvia and
Estonia, on their share of participation.
Both Latvia and Estonia confirmed their interest in the
project after Poland, which plans to build its own nuclear
plants, pulled out earlier in December, but details still need
to be negotiated.
Each partner is expected to get a share of electricity
generated at a new plant depending on their investment.
An agreement between the shareholders and the strategic
investor with the regional partners is expected to be concluded
next year.
By law, Lithuania's government has to have at least 34
percent at the new plant, which is estimated to cost less than
5 billion euros ($6.52 billion).
Lithuania wants to build a nuclear power plant to cut energy
dependence on Russia, the sole provider of natural gas.