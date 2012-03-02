* Norway's Hoegh LNG signs deal to supply FSRU to Lithuania
* LNG supply tender expected in Q2 2012
* LNG imports to end Gazprom's monopoly, put pressure on
prices
VILNIUS, March 2 Norwegian LNG service
company Hoegh LNG on Friday signed a deal to supply
a floating LNG import platform to Lithuania, in a move that will
cut the Baltic country's dependence on gas imports from Russia.
The deal includes the 10-year lease and operation of a
170,000 cubic meters floating storage and regasification vessel
(FSRU) with Lithuania's majority state-owned terminal Klaipedos
Nafta at a cost of $156,200 per day.
"This is a market price... It's a fair deal for us and for
Klaipedos Nafta," Sveinung Stohle, President and Chief Executive
of Hoegh LNG, who signed the deal, told journalists in Vilnius.
The time charter is expected to add about $50 million per
year to the Norwegian firm's EBITDA, Hoegh said in a statement.
The FSRU should be delivered to Klaipedos harbour at
end-2014.
"The FSRU will help Lithuania to reduce its dependency on a
single gas supplier and will grant access to international gas
markets", Rokas Masiulis, the chief executive of Klaipedos Nafta
said.
Masiulis said Klaipedos Nafta, which runs a crude
oil products terminal in Klaipedos port, planned to supply
Lithuania with about a billion cubic meters of regassified
natural gas during the first year of the FSRU's
operation .
Lithuania consumed 3.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas
in 2011, all imported from Russia.
Masiulis told Reuters in a recent interview he expected a
tender to supply LNG to be called in the
second-quarter.
Norway was seen as one of the potential suppliers of LNG,
officials said.
At the end of the lease period, Klaipedos will be able to
purchase the vessel, which is to be built by Hyundai Heavy
Industries in South Korea.
PRESSURE ON GAZPROM
LNG deliveries will end Gazprom's supply monopoly in the
Baltic state.
The country's Energy Minister Arvydas Sekmokas hailed the
deal as "prehaps the greatest achievement" in the energy sector
since the Baltic state built the floating Butinge oil terminal
in 1999.
When Russia cut oil supplies via pipeline in 2006, the
country's refiner, now a part of Poland's PKN Orlen,
was able to switch to sea crude deliveries.
"Russia Gazprom's excessively high gas prices forced us to
develop this LNG terminal, which would help to assure security
of supply... and to create a gas market," Sekmokas told
journalists.
"That should help to cut gas prices... Today we have no
leverage on Gazprom's prices," he added.
The government approved this week a draft law to make gas
importers purchase at least 25 percent of all gas from the LNG
terminal. The law requires parliament's approval.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)