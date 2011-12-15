VILNIUS Dec 14 The first IKEA
store in the Baltic states is set to open in Lithuania in a sign
of confidence about the region's prospects, even as economic
clouds are gathering again, the Icelandic investors leading the
project said on Thursday.
Announcing plans to open a franchise store under the name of
the world's biggest furniture maker in Lithuania, which will be
the second former Soviet state to host IKEA after Russia,
officials said it would have Lithuania, fellow Baltic state
Latvia as well as nearby Belarus as its potential market.
"We are looking forward to be a part of the next step in
Lithuania's transition ... We will be able to open the IKEA
store in the autumn in 2013," Sigurdur Palmason, an Icelandic
investor, told a news conference. He and his brother Jon
Palmason own the IKEA franchise in Iceland.
Asked whether he was concerned that the economy was expected
to slow down sharply next year due to the impact of the euro
zone crisis, Palmason said:
"The IKEA concept has been doing well during the recession.
Of course, nobody is immune from the crisis, but I personally
think Lithuania is going to do better than others," he told
Reuters.
Vilnius Mayor Arturas Zuokas told the news conference that
Lithuania's capital was well suited to host an IKEA store with
almost 16 million potential clients in a radius of 300 km.
The Baltic states endured a recession in 2009, but have
staged a recovery which grew in strength this year. But they are
having to scale back optimistic forecasts for 2012 due to an
expected drop in demand from key export markets in the euro
zone.
Palmason said they planned to open a standard store of about
25,000 square meters area of the cut-price, self-assembly
furniture retailer at a cost of 45 million euros ($58.28
million).
He added that a later stage would involve expanding the
sales area to 75,000 square meters to attract other retailers,
with total investments reaching 100 million euros.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)