By Andrius Sytas
| VILNIUS
VILNIUS Feb 17 Lithuania will hold a referendum
on keeping a ban on land sales to foreigners, officials said on
Monday, a move analysts warned would put it at odds with EU
regulations on the free flow of capital.
The vote got the go ahead after backers - among them a party
led by one of the Baltic state's biggest farmland owners -
collected the signatures of more than a tenth of the population
to push the initiative through, said the electoral authority.
Lithuania had promised to drop the ban after joining the
European Union in 2004 and was given a transitional period to
keep it in place until May.
But campaigners called for it to be made permanent, some
arguing lifting it could drive prices beyond the reach of
locals.
Ownership of land is an emotional subject in a country that
has suffered a string of occupations through its history.
"Lithuanians are very emotionally attached to land. We say
that a sad person looks like if he has just sold his land',"
Valdas Gaidys, head of pollster Vilmorus, told Reuters.
Opinion polls showed two-thirds of Lithuanians opposed to
selling land to foreigners.
The referendum was initiated by the Lithuanian Nationalist
Union and the Lithuanian Peasant and Green's Union, which is led
by Ramunas Karbauskis, one of the biggest farmland owners in the
Baltic state.
It is opposed by the ruling Social Democrats and the main
opposition Homeland Union parties, as well as President Dalia
Grybauskaite, who has said voting in favour of the ban would be
equal to voting against Lithuania's EU membership.
"If the referendum succeeds, Lithuania will be in clear
violation of European Union law because it will restrict the
free flow of capital," said Ignas Vegele, a professor at Vilnius
Mykolas Romeris University.
Lithuania could be fined by the European Court of Justice,
and access to EU funds, which account for 16 percent of the
state's public expenditure, could be restricted, he added.
Lithuania's Chief Electoral Commission confirmed on Monday
that those behind the iniative had collected the 300,000
signatures needed to call a vote - the first such popular
initiative to succeed since the country broke away from the
former Soviet Union in the early 1990s.
Parliament must choose a date for the vote between May and
July.
A 50 percent turnout is needed for the referendum to pass a
binding decision, and at least a third of the electorate must
support the measure.
(Editing by Mia Shanley)