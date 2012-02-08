VILNIUS Feb 8 Lithuania LNG terminal
would cost preliminary 682 million litas ($261.6 million), the
company in charge of the project said on Wednesday.
Klaipedos Nafta, a majority-state owned company
which manages an oil terminal, has been charged with also
developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Klaipedos
port.
The company said in a statement to the stock exchange it
planned to invest 532 million litas, while Klaipedos port would
come with another 150 million litas to prepare the
infrastructure.
In January, Klaipedos said it picked Norway's Hoegh LNG
to supply and maintain an offshore platform for
imports of LNG to end-2014.
The contract, which is expected to be sign within a month,
will be based on a 10-year leasing period, after which Klaipedos
Nafta will have the right to purchase the FSRU.
Lithuania wants an alternative gas supplier to Gazprom as
the Baltic state, which joined the EU and NATO in 2004, depends
entirely on Russian gas supplies.
($1 = 2.6075 Lithuanian litas)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)