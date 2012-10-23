* Plans to import 0.75 bcm of gas a year
* Tender deadline is Oct. 29, 1700 EET (1500 GMT
OSLO Oct 23 Lithuanian oil terminal Klaipedos
Nafta has called a tender to supply liquefied natural
gas (LNG) to the Baltic state and expects to sign a contract by
the end of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Lithuania, which now depends 100 percent on natural gas
pipeline supplies from Russia, wants to diversify its energy
imports and get access to gas spot markets.
The country has signed a deal with Norway's Hoegh LNG
to lease a floating LNG regasification and storage
unit (FSRU) to be moored at the Klaipeda port on the eastern
coast of the Baltic states from end-2014.
Klaipedos Nafta, majority-state owned, which is in charge of
also developing the LNG terminal, said in a statement it wanted
to sign a contract for importing 0.75 billion cubic meters (bcm)
of gas per year through the planned terminal, with a contract
"preferably" for 10 years.
Lithuania imported 3.4 bcm of natural gas in 2011.
The deadline to send in proposals is Oct. 29 at 1700 EET
(1500 GMT).
"We would like to sign the supply contract as soon as
possible, but we don't know how negotiations would go," Rokas
Masiulis, the chief executive of Klaipedos, told Reuters.
"We want the contract to be signed by the end of this year."
Klaipedos Nafta wants to see the first LNG delivered to the
Lithuania terminal in January 2015.
In 2011, Klaipedos signed a memorandum of understanding with
Houston-based Cheniere Energy on possible LNG
deliveries.
Chenier said last month it was likely to start selling spot
LNG from its Sabine Pass project in Louisiana as early as late
2015.
Masiulis declined to comment on if Cheniere was still
considered to be a potential supplier.
Lithuania officials have previously said other potential
suppliers, including from Norway and Qatar could also be
considered.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)