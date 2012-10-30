* Plans to import 0.75 bcm of gas a year
VILNIUS Oct 30 Lithuanian oil company Klaipedos
Nafta has received proposals from 16 companies to
supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Baltic state, the
company said on Tuesday.
The Baltic state seeks to wean off dependence on energy
imports from ex-Soviet master Russia, its sole supplier of
natural gas, and has called an international LNG supply
tender.
"We had unexpectedly high interest from LNG suppliers... It
would help to put an end to the dependence on a single gas
supply source," said Klaipedos Chief Executive Rokas Masiulis.
Klaipedos aims to sign the LNG supply contract by mid-2013,
said in a statement.
It has previously said it wanted to buy 0.75 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of natural gas per year starting in 2015 for 10
year period.
Lithuania imported 3.4 bcm of natural gas in 2011 from
Russia.
Klaipedos has already signed a deal to charter a floating
LNG regasification and storage unit (FSRU) from Norway's Hoegh
LNG from end-2014.
Lithuania officials have said companies from the United
States, Qatar and Norway were considered as potential LNG
suppliers.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis;
editing by Jason Neely)