VILNIUS Nov 13 Lithuania will pay at least 10
percent more for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from
Norway than for Russian pipeline gas in 2015, a state-owned LNG
importer said on Thursday.
Litgas said it had asked the regulator to approve a fixed
price for Norwegian LNG of 1,100 litas ($397) per 1,000 cubic
meters or about $11.2 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu).
That compares with $8.7 per mmBtu for winter gas prices in
the UK and $13.3 per mmBtu for Asian LNG LNG-AS delivery for
December.
On Wednesday, Energy Minister Rokas Masiulis said Lithuania
was expected to pay around 1,000 litas per 1,000 cubic metres
for Russian gas in 2015.
The minister said the price paid for Norwegian LNG would
still be lower than Lithuania paid for Russian gas last year,
and that LNG imports were helping to strengthen its bargaining
position with Russian gas exporter Gazprom.
"From now until forever, our access to LNG puts a cap on
what Gazprom can charge us", Masiulis said.
Nonetheless, the higher price for LNG could raise questions
about whether Lithuania will use the remaining capacity at its
new 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year LNG import terminal.
Lithuania has long complained Gazprom has been charging it
one of the highest prices in Europe, using this as an argument
to build the LNG import terminal.
Litgas, a gas trading arm of state-owned power group
Lietuvos Energija, has a five-year contract with Norway's'
Statoil to buy 0.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
natural gas per year.
Gazprom cut its price by around 20 percent in May, while
Lithuania was negotiating an LNG supply deal with Statoil.
In the first six months of 2014, Lithuania paid an average
Russian gas price of 1,080 litas, according to the energy
regulator, down from an average 1,237 litas in 2013.
The spread between Norwegian LNG and Russian gas prices
could widen further, as the latter is indexed to the oil price,
which has fallen by more than 30 percent since
June.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and
Mark Potter)